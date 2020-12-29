James Van Der Beek's Family Caps Off 'Insane Year' with Smiley Christmas Photo at New Texas Home

"Celebrate yourself for having gotten through this insane year," he says

James Van Der Beek and his family enjoyed Christmas from their new home in Texas last week.

The actor, 43, shared a family photo on Instagram Thursday, taking note in the caption of the "insane year" that was 2020.

"Wishing you all love this #Christmas. For yourselves. Seriously. Celebrate yourself for having gotten through this insane year, forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made, and appreciate the ways in which you will never be the same," the Dawson's Creek star wrote.

"May health, joy and abundance find resonance in you and your loved ones this holiday season - and beyond. And from our family to yours... #MerryChristmas 🙏🏻" he concluded.

The family snapshot showed Van Der Beek, his wife Kimberly, and their five children: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4½, Annabel Leah, 6½, Joshua, 8½, and Olivia, 10.

Van Der Beek announced in September that he and his family were relocating from Los Angeles to Texas, and the following month Kimberly shared a look at their new "compound" with fans in an Instagram Live session.

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their children

Saying that she is "loving" living outside of Austin, Kimberly said that being able to have more space for their big family was "really, really necessary for us." Kimberly said that they are currently leasing a 36-acre property, and plan to do so for about a year before putting down permanent roots in the Lone Star State.

"It's a very compound-like, village life that we're building here," Kimberly said, adding that they plan to have family and friends stay in some of the cabins on the property with them. In fact, her pregnant sister and brother-in-law recently moved in.

"I'll tell you a secret: This costs less than it cost to live in Beverly Hills," Kimberly added in the Live. "It's kind of ridiculous. I love you, California, but I was so done with you."

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek

It won't be the first holiday the Van Der Beeks celebrate post-move — last month, the family patriarch marked Thanksgiving with an Instagram post saying they are all ready for a "new story."

"Who else is ready for a new story? We all acquire personal narratives along the way which somehow come to define us, but don't always leave room for our best life," he wrote alongside another family photo.