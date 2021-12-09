James Van Der Beek and his wife announced the arrival of their sixth child in November

James Van Der Beek's Family Get into the Christmas Spirit with Holiday-Themed Costumes

James Van Der Beek and his family are in full holiday swing.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 44, shared sweet snaps on his Instagram Story of his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children - daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11 and sons Joshua, 9, and Jeremiah, whose birth he announced in November - enjoying the streets of Fredricksburg, Texas, while dressed in Christmas gear Tuesday.

From a Santa hat complete with tinsel and lights to red and white striped pants and a full elf outfit, the Van Der Beek kids didn't hold back when showing off their holiday spirit.

"#ChristmasCrew," James affectionately captioned a video of Kimberly and his little ones strolling the town.

His children then pointed out that Jesus was missing from a nearby nativity scene. "You can't have a nativity scene without baby Jesus," Joshua is heard saying.

The Varsity Blues star questioned Anabel and asked, "Did you steal Jesus?", to which she appeared to respond with shock.

He wrote "#MissingJesus" in the caption and referenced Anabel's elf outfit, adding, "I blame the elf."

He wrapped his Story postings with a group shot of Kimberly and five of their children.

Last month, James and Kimberly celebrated the arrival of baby number six, Jeremiah, after two pregnancy losses.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not "dinosaur" 🥰)," James captioned a sentimental carousel of photos and videos.

He opened up about why they didn't publicly share the pregnancy news and continued, "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James added, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful ❤️," James concluded the post.

Following the pregnancy losses, James and Kimberly partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and encourage blood donations.