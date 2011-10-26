Baby No. 2 On the Way for James Van Der Beek
"Just when we though we couldn't feel any more blessed, it seems the universe has plans to give our daughter [Olivia, 13 months] a sibling," the actor announced via Twitter.
James Van Der Beek is expanding his family — wife Kimberly is pregnant with their second child.
The former Dawson’s Creek star and Kimberly were married Aug. 1, 2010, and welcomed their baby girl the following month.
Van Der Beek’s new series, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23, airs this January on ABC.
— Mike Fleeman