The Dawson's Creek alum hilariously detailed all of the bumps in the road his family faced with their Easter celebration this year

James Van Der Beek Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of His Not So ‘Perfect’ Easter with Family

The Van Der Beek family's Easter celebration went a bit awry this year, to say the least.

On Sunday, James Van Der Beek celebrated the holiday with his wife Kimberly and their five children. But, as the Dawson's Creek alum revealed in an Instagram post featuring footage of the family gathering Easter eggs together, they had a few bumps in the road throughout the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our house is a mess," James began his caption. "We had no water for half the day so there are dishes piled up. I spent two hours installing a zip line that didn't work. A dog peed in our entryway. @vanderkimberly and I got into a spat about something so dumb I honestly couldn't explain my side if I tried."

james van der been kids easter Image zoom James Van Der Beek's family | Credit: james van der beek/ instagram; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

He continued, "Brunch never even came close to happening, and dinner slid into some kind of weird no-man's land where I ended up making smoothies everybody fought over. And the kids were almost impossible to wrangle to bed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But despite all the mishaps, the father of five decided to look on the bright side to close out his humorous post: "Other than that, it was as perfect an #Easter as it looks on Instagram. 🐣🥰🥳," the actor said.

James' post spurred a flurry of comments from his fellow celebrity parents who found his Easter family story all-too relatable. "I love this and I so relate 😂," said Jenna Dewan, while Brooklyn Decker commented, "Little, messy slice of heaven."

James Van Der Beek and fam Image zoom James Van Der Beek, Kimberly Van Der Beek and children | Credit: James Van Der Beek/ Instagram

James and Kimberly, who tied the knot in 2010, share five kids: Gwendolyn, 2½, Emilia, 5, Annabel Leah, 7, Joshua, 9, and Olivia, 10.

Over the past year, the family of seven have experienced some major life changes. In September, James announced that they were moving from Los Angeles to Texas by sharing several photos of their empty house in Beverly Hills.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house," he captioned the shots. "Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we've made here. Onto the next big adventure! ❤️😊."

RELATED VIDEO: James Van Der Beek Opens Up About the 'Drastic Changes' in His Life That Led Family to Move to Texas

Also last year, Kimberly suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks in June, just seven months after a previous pregnancy loss, which happened hours before James went on to perform on Dancing with the Stars in November 2019.

Kimberly has been open about the devastating miscarriages. In October, she said on The Make Down podcast, "I understand that I am very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, two of which were really harsh experiences."