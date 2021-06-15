"When you shine that sweet, nurturing, caring side my way... it heals me in ways I never even knew I was broken," James Van Der Beek shared

James Van Der Beek Says 'Sweet' Daughter Gwendolyn 'Heals Me' in Tribute for Her 3rd Birthday

James Van Der Beek is celebrating his youngest child as she turns three!

On Tuesday, the actor, 44, posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute for daughter Gwendolyn in honor of her third birthday, sharing several adorable pictures of the little girl alongside a meaningful message.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with Gwendolyn, James and wife Kimberly who wed in 2010, share kids Emilia, 5, Annabel Leah, 7, Joshua, 9, and Olivia, 10.

"Three years old today. Walks around constantly belting out: 'I came in like a wrecking ball!' @mileycyrus and never has there been a better song match for a kid. I thought we'd had our most assertive child with # 4. I thought wrong," James began the sweet post. "Kiddo, I live for the way you disrupt my agendas by ordering me into my heart and demanding nothing less than pure 100% presence. I love how you capture the room by being shy, then shamelessly go through your bag of tricks to make sure the attention stays on you."

james van der beek and daughter Credit: james van der beek/ instagram

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

james van der beek and daughter Credit: james van der beek/ instagram

james van der beek and daughter Credit: james van der beek/ instagram

"Your laughter makes my soul smile, and when you shine that sweet, nurturing, caring side my way... it heals me in ways I never even knew I was broken. Keep wrecking, kid. We all love being in your path," James concluded.

Earlier this year, as James celebrated his 44th birthday, he reflected on how he has become a "better" father and husband.

"With my forties has come the recognition that I'm a better father, better husband, better human when I open my heart to that creative spark and invite it into everything I do," he said in an Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: James and Kimberly Van Der Beek on How They're Coping After Pregnancy Losses: 'Grief Comes in Waves'

The star added: "Because it doesn't matter the medium, the venue, or how it's received... the magic is being in the flow."

Over the past year, the Dawson's Creek alum and his family have experienced some major life changes. In September, he announced that they were moving from Los Angeles to Texas and shared several photos of their empty house in Beverly Hills.

Last month, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about Kimberly's back-to-back pregnancy losses at 17½ weeks and coping with the grief of losing their unborn children.

"There's a lot of shock, absolute dread, disbelief and then helplessness accompanied by fear," said James of witnessing his wife's struggles. "But you go through it and you take it breath by breath. You have to let it unfold at a pace that works for you."