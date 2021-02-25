"Not terrible but not an air heal situation," James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly wrote about their child's injury

James Van Der Beek's Daughter Emilia, 4, Taken to Emergency Room After Hitting Her Head on Table

James Van Der Beek's daughter is on the mend after injuring her head.

On Wednesday, Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly revealed on her Instagram Stories that their daughter Emilia, who turns 5 next month, was taken to the emergency room after hitting her head on a table.

"Emilia hit her head on a table. Needed to be glued..." the mother of five — who also shares kids Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8½, Annabel, 7, and Gwendolyn, 2, with the Dawson's Creek alum — captioned a photo of the young girl being examined by a medical professional.

"Not terrible but not an air heal situation," she wrote in another post, sharing a close-up of a cut under Emilia's eyebrow.

"She breathed through it all and the doctors and nurses here have had a 💯 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care," she added.

Kimberly, 38, added that Emilia and her sibling "were scared and immediately comforted and commented out the door how 'amazing' they were."

Van Der Beek, 43, announced in September that he and his family were relocating from Los Angeles to Texas, and in the following month opened up about what led to the big move.

"In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital," the actor wrote on his Instagram in October. "we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died."

"And a shut-down," he continued, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here."

"Overflowing with profound gratitude today," Van Der Beek added.

That same month, Kimberly shared a look at the family's new "compound" with fans in an Instagram Live session.

During the tour, Kimberly shared that she is "loving" living outside of Austin and said that getting more space for her big family was "really, really necessary."