Dawson's Chic! James Van Der Beek's Daughter Annabel, 5½, Gets the Side of Her Head Shaved

James Van Der Beek‘s middle child is stirring up the cutest buzz!

Annabel Leah, 5½, underwent a dramatic hair transformation on Thursday, getting the side of her head shaved to rock a cool new look that her Pose actor dad praised on Instagram.

In the first slide, of a video featuring Annabel in a stylist’s chair, the little girl looks stoked to get started, telling the camera she has been asking for the style “every day” and that it was only her second-ever haircut total as mom Kimberly plays videographer.

The second slide features an “after” shot, showing the shaved side of Annabel’s head alongside her otherwise curly blonde hair as the youngster throws a fierce look at the camera.

“I don’t know if my parents would have ever let me do this … because I don’t know if I would have had the balls to even go for it. VanDerBeek2.0 ❤️,” father of five Van Der Beek, 42, captioned the post proudly.

Kimberly shared more post-trim videos on her Instagram Story, where Annabel says she had been asking for the style “all day” and proudly proclaims as she shows off her profile, “Look — I actually did it.”

“Can you prove that it’s not a wig to them?” big brother Joshua, 7½, asks his sister, coming up behind her and gently tugging upward on her hair. “Look, it’s literally not a wig.”

“You can’t pull it off!” Annabel adds.

After her mom asks her how she feels about her new look, the little girl says “good” and hilariously likens the experience to her “Barbie that shaved all her hair off of this side.”

Van Der Beek — who also shares daughters Gwendolyn, 15 months, Emilia, 3, and Olivia, 9 next week, with Kimberly — impressed Dancing with the Stars viewers this week, earning the top score during his inaugural season 28 appearance Monday alongside partner Emma Slater.

In an exclusive video, the actor gave viewers a glimpse of what home life is like with five kids under the age of 10, sharing that they “dance all the time in the house” together.

Annabel, Joshua and Olivia all joined their mom and Van Der Beek’s former Dawson’s Creek onscreen mom Mary-Margaret Humes in the audience to watch him perform the tango with Slater, 30.

“LOVED!! So fantastic! He slayed!! Woohoo! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” wrote another Creek castmate Sasha Alexander, in a comment on a family snapshot series Kimberly shared after the show.