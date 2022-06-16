James Van Der Beek Celebrates Daughter Gwendolyn's 4th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being So Sensational'

James Van Der Beek is celebrating his little girl and her "big personality" on her special day.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actor shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his daughter Gwendolyn in honor of her 4th birthday.

"You're such a big personality, and you command so much of the world around you that I'm often surprised when I pick you up - you're still so small! So delicate, so soft, and loving," the proud dad wrote. "You teach me patience on the daily, along with the importance of living unabashedly the moment and doing that which brings you joy."

"Your assertiveness makes me remember how it's possible to live when I get too in my head, and forget to indulge in the simple joys life puts in our path," Van Der Beek continued. "You're a born comedienne with what looks to be a genius brain at your disposal… and an iron will. And when you smile… it's like a glitter bomb of joy in the hearts of everyone around you."

Left: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram Center: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram Right: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

The actor's post included a number of photos of him cuddling with Gwendolyn over the years. He also gave a glimpse at her birthday festivities as the preschooler enjoyed a tea party and piñata.

For the tea party, Gwendolyn sat in front of a "Happy Birthday" sign with streamers. She wore a pink dress with black hearts paired with a matching pink headband. Gwendolyn later changed into an adorable tie-dye outfit with pink gloves, pink sunglasses and a tiara as her dad snapped a photo of her hitting her number 4-shaped piñata.

"Thanks for being so sensational, kiddo. So different. So you. And for taking us on the ride of our lives," Van Der Beek ended the post. "I promise you I hold on tight when I need to… and learn to let go when that serves you best. I love you ❤️."

Last month, Van Der Beek opened up about being a girl dad while sharing a photo on Instagram of Gwendolyn painting his nails light pink. In the caption of his post, the Dawson's Creek star wrote, "#Parenting perk: Surprise liberation from limited belief systems."

Then detailing a time before the birth of his first child when he was working on set with a director who had black nail polish on — which he described as "kind of emo" — Van Der Beek said the individual was questioned about the look, which prompted him to explain, "without an ounce of embarrassment," that his daughter had painted his nails.

Left: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram Center: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram Right: Credit: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

As Van Der Beek wrote that he was left "wondering why he hadn't taken it off before working with a crew of people who might judge him," the father of six noted, "Now I get it."

"It's one of those things you can't really convey to someone on the brink of having their first child," Van Der Beek continued his caption. "[It's] the complete ease with which you abandon s— you once thought mattered, (but probably never really did in the first place)… and the simple joy you find in things that baffled you before you became a parent."

The proud dad then concluded his post, noting that he plans to rock the nail polish for the foreseeable future.

"If you think I'll be removing this pink nail polish before pouring concrete with a few friends tomorrow… then you probably don't have kids ❤️," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#GirlDad."