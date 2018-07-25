James Van Der Beek Celebrates Breastfeeding Moms with Photo of Wife Nursing: 'We Salute You'

James Van Der Beek is using Instagram to offer a tribute to breastfeeding moms.

In his selfie, the 41-year-old actor poses next to his wife Kimberly as she nurses their fifth child, daughter Gwendolyn. Van Der Beek captioned the image, “#Breastfeeding moms everywhere … we salute you.”

In a comment on his post, the star wrote, “Non-breastfeeding moms … we salute you, too,” adding a red-heart emoji. “Just trying to do our part to normalize a natural, beautiful human behavior that has been, at times, absurdly stigmatized.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Van Der Beeks — who tied the knot in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2010 — welcomed Gwendolyn on June 15 at home. They are also parents to Emilia, 2, Annabel Leah, 4½, Joshua, 6, and Olivia, 7½.

After Gwendolyn’s birth, Van Der Beek said in a statement, “Every child awakens a different energy in you … and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way.”

He continued, “I’ve been in bliss these last few days, but I’ve also been feeling the pain of parents who have been separated from their kids, and the terror those poor kids must be in right now.”

“I live an incredibly privileged life … and the last thing I want would be to politicize a birth … but this is human rights abuse. It just didn’t seem right to bask in my privilege and blessings and not bring attention to it.”

The former Dawson’s Creek star has shared a number of snapshots of parenthood, including images of Kimberly’s home birth.

Yesterday, Van Der Beek, who now stars on Pose, posted a photograph with three of his daughters and wrote, “Just need to figure how to carry two more at the same time & I’m set.”

Meanwhile, Kimberly uploaded a sweet shot of her husband and youngest child snuggling during a sunset on the beach. “It’s amazing how the beach and a sunset can make you forget that you feel like a walking zombie,” she quipped.