Snuggling Siblings! James Van Der Beek Shares Cute Photo of All Five of His Kids in Bed

Might be time for James Van Der Beek to think about investing in bigger bedroom furniture!

In a group photo posted to the Pose star’s Instagram account late Thursday night, all five of his towheaded children — Gwendolyn, 3 months on Saturday, Emilia, 2, Annabel Leah, 4½, Joshua, 6, and Olivia, 8 this month — are snuggled under the covers in their dad’s bed, throwing adorable smiles at the camera.

“Your heart expands beyond logic to make room for each new child. Your bed, however … does you no such favors,” joked Van Der Beek, 41, in the snapshot’s caption.

In a video the actor’s wife Kimberly shared to her Instagram account, Olivia is belting out a song as her younger siblings kick around the bed, with Joshua playing conductor for his sister’s tune.

“Need a bigger bed ❣️,” Kimberly captioned the cute clip.

Earlier this week, the father of five got candid in the caption of a photo featuring himself and second-youngest daughter Emilia, giving a commentary on the phrase, “The days were long, the years were short.”

“That’s what parents of older children have said to me about raising kids. And it feels true already,” he wrote. “It’s SO easy to get consumed by the stresses, the daily grind, the little dramas that won’t even register in your memory a year later.”

“Seven years into #parenthood, I’m realizing more and more that all that really matters … are the moments of connection,” added the Dawson’s Creek alum. “So when they happen, give yourself permission to wipe everything off the table and be 100 percent fully present for them. They’ll make the days happier, and the years worthwhile.”

Last weekend, the What Would Diplo Do? show runner and star revealed on social media that he and Kimberly had suffered three miscarriages over the years since beginning to build their family.

“First off — we need a new word for it,” he wrote, opining that the term miscarriage, “in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother — as if she dropped something, or failed to ‘carry.’ From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do.”

“So let’s wipe all the blame off the table before we even start,” Van Der Beek added,

The star then went on to open up about how difficult it can be to process and eventually move on from the loss.

“It will tear you open like nothing else,” he wrote. “It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have experienced. So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, allow it its rightful space.”

Continuing, Van Der Beek added, “And then … once you’re able … try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before. Some changes we make proactively, some we make because the universe has smashed us, but either way, those changes can be gifts.”