Meghan McCain Congratulates Brother Jimmy for His Baby on the Way: 'I'm Gonna Be an Aunt Again!'

Image zoom Meghan and James "Jimmy" McCain

Congratulations are in order for James “Jimmy” McCain!

The late John McCain‘s second-youngest child is expecting a baby with his wife Holly, big sister Meghan McCain announced on The View Wednesday.

“Congratulations to my little brother Jimmy and my sister-in-law Holly, they are having a baby,” Meghan, 34, jubilantly told her co-hosts in a clip she shared to her Instagram account. “Very exciting!”

“I’m gonna be an aunt again!” she continued amid the audience’s applause. “They’re officially announcing. Congratulations!”

Jimmy — an ex-Marine who, according to Good Morning America, served a tour in Iraq — tied the knot with Holly in April 2016, surrounded by family.

Mom Cindy McCain shared a snapshot from the event on Twitter, writing, “Our son Jimmy McCain was married yesterday. It was a glorious day” and tagging her husband and Meghan.

He is fairly private on social media but does share photos of his family members from time to time, captioning a November image of himself and his older sister holding hands, “Missing this girl right now. Christmas can’t come soon enough. @meghanmccain your always there for me.”

Our son Jimmy McCain was married yesterday. It was a glorious day. @SenJohnMcCain @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/0ZNjaqrfSo — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) April 17, 2016

The McCain family bond is undeniable. John’s 27-year-old youngest child, daughter Bridget — who is known for being extremely private — tweeted directly at President Donald Trump last week amid the latter’s continued fuming about the late Arizona senator.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” Bridget tweeted at the president early on Thursday. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

In a second tweet, she went on the offensive, casting the president’s fixation on her father as part of his broader narcissism and poor impulse control.

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences,” Bridget wrote. “Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”