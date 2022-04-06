James Marsden also opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet about taking time to slow down and reconnect with his family

James Marsden Attends Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Premiere with His 3 Kids — See the Family Photo!

James Marsden brought along a few special guests to the premiere of his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles screening of the Paramount Pictures film at the Regency Village Theater, bringing along his three kids for the exciting night out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marsden, who plays Sonic's pal Tom Wachowski in the film, walked the Sonic blue-colored carpet with his kids, Jack, 21, Mary James, 16 and William, 9.

For the event, Marsden looked dapper in a double-breasted blazer, while all three of his children also sported suits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 27 Dresses star also stopped on the carpet to chat with PEOPLE about taking some time to slow down and reconnect with family.

"My challenge [right now] is to take a break for a second and actually pump the brakes," he says.

"It's great to have all this work and Covid shut down everything for a good year and a half. But then when it came back, it came storming back, which was awesome and I'm so grateful to be working, but right now it's like, I'm having to make sure I stop occasionally to take a breath, reintroduce myself to my children and live some life," adds Marsden.

Since slowing things down, Marsden says he's witnessed a lot of personal growth.

"Everything grows. Your relationship with your family grows, your objectivity about and your enthusiasm and curiosity for new projects grows, your appetite to create grows and sometimes you can just get spread too thin," he explains.