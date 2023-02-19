James Marsden Jokes His 3 Kids Are 'Kind of Wonderfully Underwhelmed' by His Acting Career

James Marsden's kids aren't all that impressed with his successful acting career.

On Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards, The Notebook star opened up to PEOPLE about whether or not his children — sons Jack and William, who are 22 and 10 respectively; and daughter Mary, 17 — are looking to follow in his footsteps.

"A little bit. My daughter has [interest], but my boys, not yet. Not so far," Marsden, 49, said.

"My daughter is...a very, very talented young lady, and so we'll see. We'll see. I wouldn't discourage them for sure," he added.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Westworld actor added to PEOPLE that his kids are generally unbothered by the fact that their dad is a movie and TV star.

"My kids have always been in the best way, kind of wonderfully underwhelmed with what I do," Marsden joked. "They think it's cool and they're proud of me, but...I'm Dad. They like to me to be Dad."

Marsden shares Jack and Mary with ex-wife Lisa Linde, and William with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa.

In April 2022, the Dead to Me star attended the premiere of his film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with his three children. He chatted with PEOPLE about taking time to slow down and reconnect with his family.

"It's great to have all this work and Covid shut down everything for a good year and a half. But then when it came back, it came storming back, which was awesome and I'm so grateful to be working, but right now it's like, I'm having to make sure I stop occasionally to take a breath, reintroduce myself to my children and live some life," said Marsden.