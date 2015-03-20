"I always come through on a promise," the new Late Late Show host tells PEOPLE

Image zoom



Brian J. Ritchie/Hotsauce/Rex USA

What’s in a name?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Well, when it comes to James Corden‘s kids, there’s at least a great story.

When the new host of CBS’s The Late Late Show and his wife Julia welcomed their daughter in October, the decision of what to name their baby girl was an easy one.

“She’s called Carey, which is my wife’s maiden name,” Corden, 36, tells PEOPLE while eagerly sharing photos of his second child on his iPhone. “She’s just so adorable.”

But while Corden and his wife may have kept it in the family when naming their daughter, the Into the Woods actor had a debt to settle when it came to naming his son Max.

Shortly before Max was born in March 2011, Corden recruited Sir Paul McCartney to participate in a Comic Relief sketch with the promise that he would name his son after the former Beatle.

“And I always come through on a promise,” says Corden, who gave his son the middle name McCartney. “I sent Paul a picture of Max’s birth certificate and he was so lovely about that. He couldn’t believe I went through with it.”

He adds, “A week later, the most beautiful cashmere rug arrived. And embroidered on the rug it read, ‘To Max, from one McCartney to another. Love, your Uncle Paul.’ It was lovely. Really nice.”

And even though Corden already has Tom Hanks lined up for his first Late Late Show on Monday, he says he has a backup plan if his guest list dries up.

“I’ll have to impregnate my wife again just to book Meryl [Streep] on the show,” he jokes.

For more on James Corden’s new role as host of the Late Late Show, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.