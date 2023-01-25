James Corden Sits Courtside with Son Max and Daughter Carey at NBA Game — See the Rare Photo!

James Corden and wife Julia Carey share son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5

January 25, 2023
James Corden treated his two older kids to a special evening of sports this week.

The late-night host, 44, took son Max, 11, and daughter Carey, 8, to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Corden and his kids, who sat courtside for the NBA game, were all smiles in photographs from their night out, in which his two kids could be seen dancing while the comedian looked on and smiled.

Another cute shot showed Corden with his arm around his daughter as he pointed and explained something to his two kids.

Corden's evening out with his kids comes just weeks after he shared that his children inspired his decision to step away from The Late Late Show after eight years.

"Look it's not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so… I mean I'll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now," Corden shared on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month. "Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it, but the truth is it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never ever considered it to be the final destination."

Corden then revealed his choice had more to do with the three children he shares with wife Julia Carey: son Max, and daughters Carey, and Charlotte, 5.

The Cats star recalled a poignant moment last year he had with Max when he told him he had to go to work on the weekend for his Amazon Prime series Mammals.

"I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, 'Are you working today?' and I said, 'I am,'" Corden recalled. "And he said, 'I thought, well, it's Sunday,' and I said, 'I know, buddy, but this schedule's just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,' and his face just kind of dropped."

The British star added that he also came to the understanding that he was running out of time in another way.

"I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I've realized, best-case scenario we have six more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one,'" he said.

He added that he felt if he wanted to pursue other work, it couldn't come "at the expense" of his children.

"That is really all it comes down to," he said. "I will be a mess on that last show, I will cry my eyes out. But I will know in my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way."

