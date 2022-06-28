James Corden Shares How His Family Impacted Decision to Leave Talk Show: 'The Right Time for Us'

James Corden kept his wife and kids in mind when making the difficult decision to depart The Late Late Show.

The 43-year-old, who revealed in April that he would be leaving the CBS talk show in Spring 2023, told Extra that before deciding to step down, the actor thought about if it was the right time for his family.

"My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions," said the Into the Woods star.

Corden and wife Julia Carey share three kids: daughters Charlotte, 4, and Carey, 7, plus son Max, 11.

Corden succeeded Craig Ferguson as the Late Late Show host in 2015. During his time in the role, the series gained traction through the viral "Carpool Karaoke" and "Spill Your Guts" segments. The popularity of the "Carpool Karaoke" segment resulted in it becoming an actual show on Apple TV+.

The talk show host previously told PEOPLE that fatherhood is "an amazing thing" and that he "wouldn't have it any other way."

"There's two things that happen when you have a child. One is you don't really realize the depth of love that you could feel for someone you've just met. And you also realize the indifference of your friends who don't have kids. And that is a massive thing," the Cinderella actor said.