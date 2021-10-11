"After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three!" singer James Bay said

James Bay Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Ada Violet with Partner Lucy Smith: 'We Are So in Love'

James Bay is a dad!

On Monday, the "Hold Back the River" singer, 31, announced on Instagram that he and his longtime partner Lucy Smith welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Ada Violet Bay.

"Family ♥️ After all these years together as two, we're so excited to be three!" said the British artist. "Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay."

"We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes xx," he concluded the post.

The "Let It Go" musician shared the exciting news alongside a sweet photo of his hand holding onto the hand of his baby girl. He also included a selfie of himself smiling while holding the infant.

Many of the Bay's fellow musician friends congratulated the singer in the comments of the post.

Maisie Peters wrote, "congrats !!!!! 😭💖✨," while Olly Murs added, "Huge congrats Xx 😘"

"Congrats!!!" replied Swedish DJ Alesso.