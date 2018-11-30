It'll Be a Daughter for Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein: 'I'm Good at Making Girls'

Jake Owen is about to add a second dose of sugar and spice to his brood!

The country singer, 37, and his pregnant girlfriend Erica Hartlein are expecting a daughter, Owen divulged Thursday night on stage during his iHeartCountry LIVE with Jake Owen Presented by Marathon show in New York City.

“We found out it’s a girl,” he told Amy Brown of The Bobby Bones Show during a Q&A session. “I just kinda threw that out there — people have been wondering. We found out it’s a girl.”

“I’m good at making girls,” quipped Owen, who is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Olive Pearl from his previous marriage.

Owen further joked about how his intentions to support his pregnant girlfriend by not indulging in alcohol were short-lived once they attended a wedding the previous weekend.

“I drank for the both of us,” admitted the second-time dad-to-be. “[Not drinking] sounded like a good idea [before].”

“I was like, ‘This is gonna be great, both of us will just go without drinking for nine months and I’ll be completely clear-minded for when this baby gets here,’ ” he recalled.

Owen revealed his baby news during his appearance on ABC’s I’m Coming Home special, which aired on Thanksgiving.

“This’ll throw you guys for a loop,” the “American Country Love Song” crooner told his parents and fraternal twin brother Jarrod while they lounged by the pool. “[We] haven’t told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family.”

A rep for Owen confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the baby is expected in late spring/early summer.