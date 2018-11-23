American Country Dad Song! Baby on the Way for Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

Olive Pearl is going to be a big sister!

Jake Owen and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein are expecting their first child together and the country singer’s second total, he revealed during Thursday night’s I’m Coming Home special on ABC.

“This’ll throw you guys for a loop,” Owen, 37, told his parents and fraternal twin brother Jarrod while they lounged by the pool. “[We] haven’t told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family.”

“Now I’m gonna turn really red!” Erica joked as the dad-to-be‘s family members expressed their excitement over the happy news.

“I hope it’s twins!” Owen’s mom chimed in while his dad said, “Gotta have a little boy!”

A rep for Owen confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the baby is expected in late spring/early summer. His new bundle of joy will join his 6-year-old daughter Olive (who goes by her middle name, Pearl), from his previous marriage.

In April, the “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” singer opened up to PEOPLE about his life as a father, recalling a recent time when he flew down to Florida for a daddy-daughter doughnut day with Pearl.

“I went down and hung out with her and she was pretty excited to show me her teachers and all the stuff she’s learning,” said Owen, who split from Pearl’s mom Lacey in 2015 after three years of marriage. “She’s learning Spanish and reading right now.”

He added, “It was a super big deal to me, but it’s so fulfilling to see her be so excited to show people her daddy. To her, I’m not the singer Jake Owen, I’m just dad.”

Owen told PEOPLE in July 2017 that he appreciates the sincerity of his young daughter and how spending time with Pearl pulls him back to a simpler life with less distractions.

“People spend so much time on their phones and on social media and things like that,” he said. “What I love the most about my time with my little girl is just — I feel like it’s the only true time where when I ask her a question, she genuinely is listening and giving me her 100 percent honest opinion. She hasn’t even learned how to lie.”

“She hasn’t learned how to preface her stories because of how she thinks people will take them or not,” he continued. “It’s that pure, genuine conversation, and I love that. I think that’s what kids add to the world, is that they remind you that life is beautiful and the little things matter.”

Owen is currently preparing for his foundation’s 12th annual benefit concert, to be held Dec. 8 in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.