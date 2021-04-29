Jake Owen did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, but said his daughter Paris Hartley "seems to be doing a lot better"

Jake Owen's Daughter Paris Spends Second Birthday in Hospital: 'Hope to Go Home Soon'

Jake Owen is staying by his daughter's side as she celebrates her second birthday in the hospital.

On Thursday, the country singer, 39, revealed on Instagram that his daughter Paris Hartley, whom he shares with fiancée Erica Hartlein, is spending her special day at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital," the musician writes alongside a photo of Paris smiling from her hospital bed.

"Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her," he continues. "She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y'all out there have shown to us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Owen adds, "Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles 🎂 out! Love y'all ❤️"

The "Down to the Honkytonk" singer did not disclose the reason for his daughter's hospitalization.

Many of Owen's friends wished his daughter a speedy recovery in the comments of the post.

"Look at that princess! Sending prayers yalls way brother," singer Travis Denning wrote, while Tyler Booth added, "Speedy recovery Paris 🙏🏻"

Drew Parker replied, "Praying! Love yall man! Happy Birthday Paris!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jake Owen Reveals Sex of Baby

Owen, who is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Olive Pearl with ex Lacey Buchanan, welcomed his first child with Hartlein in April 2019.

He first revealed his baby news during an appearance on ABC's I'm Coming Home special, which aired on Thanksgiving 2018.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," Owen told his parents and fraternal twin brother Jarrod while they lounged by the pool. "[We] haven't told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

In June, Owen opened up on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast about life at home under lockdown, saying that the benefit had been more family time.