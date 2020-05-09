The actor has previously discussed his desire to become a dad multiple times

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Potentially Having Children in the Future: 'The Real Thing Is Life'

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about the prospect of becoming a father one day!

The actor, 39, spoke about his hope to have kids in the future during a recent interview with British Vogue.

"Yes, of course I do," Gyllenhaal said when asked if he sees himself having children one day.

"I definitely do. I think that’s probably the reason I see the end of the show the way that I see it," he said in reference to the play Sunday in the Park with George, which he had been set to star in next month at the Savoy Theatre in London before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rendered theaters closed. "I know that’s why I see the end of the show the way that I see it."

Gyllenhaal explained that at the end of the play, the titular George finds himself with multiple successes, but no family.

"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see," Gyllenhaal quoted from the play, adding his own interpretation: "the act of making love to make a child… the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art."

It's not the first time that Gyllenhaal has expressed his wish to be a dad.

"I do hope to be a father one day," he told PEOPLE last July while discussing another play, Sea Wall / A Life.

In 2017, he said, "I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am. Hopefully with a family of my own.”

The Spider-Man: Far from Home actor told PEOPLE at the time that his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughters inspire him.

“My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls,” he said at the time. “It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’ A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents’ dinner parties.”

Gyllenhaal is currently dating French model Jeanne Cadieu, with whom he's been romantically linked since 2018.