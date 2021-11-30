Jake Gyllenhaal and His Mom Babysat Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter as She Won Four Gotham Awards

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal at the Venice premiere of her new film The Lost Daughter

Jake Gyllenhaal is reporting for uncle duty!

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, caught up with PEOPLE at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, sharing that her youngest daughter, Gloria Ray, 9, was at home for the evening with her mother Naomi Foner and brother Jake, 40.

"My little one is at home with my mom and brother and they're making pasta and eating cake because it's too late for her to be out," she says.

Maggie and husband Peter Sarsgaard are also parents to 15-year-old daughter Ramona, who made a rare appearance at Monday's awards.

Asked whether Maggie hopes that Ramona follows in her directorial footsteps, the mom of two jokes, "I think she's going to be a supreme court justice."

"I'm kidding — but she's an incredible student," she adds.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Saarsgard Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maggie took home several Gotham Awards for her recent directorial debut in The Lost Daughter, including best feature, Bingham Ray breakthrough director and best screenplay. She also accepted her star Olivia Coleman's award for outstanding lead performance, which was tied with Frankie Faison for his role in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain.

"They come from a long line of incredible women and they're even more incredible than the ones before them," Jake added, referring to his sister and their writer/director mother Foner, 75.

Jake said that he spent most of his nieces' childhoods only seeing them "at a dinner or a thing" and admitted that they don't watch his movies — but he's since had more time to bond with them. Recently, he said, the girls have been "coming to stay with me, you know, when my sister and my brother-in-law need a break, and actually having the time to say let's spend five days together."