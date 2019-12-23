Jamie Ray Newman Welcomes Daughter Months Early After Previous Miscarriages and Stillbirth

Image zoom Jaime Ray Newman and daughter Mila Jaime Ray Nattiv/Instagram

Jaime Ray Newman is celebrating “the first miracle of Hanukkah” in her family: the arrival of her second child.

The General Hospital actress, 41, and her husband Guy Nattiv welcomed daughter Mila Nico Newman Nattiv on Oct. 3, just over one year after they became parents to daughter Alma Ness in 2018.

But despite the sisters being somewhat close in age, it was a long, bumpy and emotionally trying road to motherhood for Newman, as she previously underwent in vitro fertilization and endured multiple miscarriages, as well as a stillbirth in 2013. She turned to surrogacy for Alma and Mila — and the latter was born 15 weeks early.

“Today marks the first miracle of Hanukkah, Exactly 80 days ago Mila Nico Newman Nattiv was born (709 g, 1 lbs. 9 oz) at 25 weeks and three days gestationally at the Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas via our brave surrogate,” Newman captioned a collection of emotional family photos from the hospital, showing baby Mila then and now.

“The dream team of doctors and nurses led by the brilliant Dr. Caren Lipsky saved Mila’s life and made sure she is out of danger while she grows stronger and healthier,” she continued.

“Mila came home today, ending this stressful, exhausting journey and making us happy parents once again,” she added. “Welcome home baby girl. We cannot wait to watch you flourish and thrive. We would like to deeply thank all our family, friends and especially the Sunrise Children’s Hospital Staff. You were our strength and hope.”

Fellow celebrity parents offered their well wishes in Newman’s comments section, including Kimberly Van Der Beek who wrote, “Congratulations! Mila I am looking forward to some snuggles 💗💗.”

“Miracles do happen 😍#happy holidays!!” wrote fellow Marvel actor Mike Colter, while Olivia Munn dropped five red heart emojis in support.

“These pictures made me cry then and they make me cry now,” wrote Newman’s fellow Veronica Mars alum Alona Tal in her heartfelt remark. “I already love her. So happy she’s finally home!!!”

In her birth announcement for Alma in September 2018, Newman reflected on her and her husband’s harrowing experience toward becoming parents, which included the loss of their daughter via stillbirth in 2013.

“After a year of shock, subsequent years of IVF treatments, and four more miscarriages, we lost hope,” the Little Fires Everywhere actress recalled. “But in life there are also gifts that come to show you the concept of ups and downs.”

“This Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Alma Ness Newman Nattiv arrived (with the help of our extraordinary surrogate who has now become family), as the Kol Nidrei prayer was heard in synagogues around the world,” Newman continued. “An inexplicable happiness overwhelms us, so we have decided to share our incredible miracle that could have only happened through science and love.”

“Shana Tovah, have a beautiful year, and never lose hope,” she added, concluding by giving her followers a glimpse at the inspiration behind her daughter’s middle name: “P.S. Ness = ‘Miracle’ in Hebrew ♥️.”