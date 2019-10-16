Jaime Pressly Speaks Out After Facing Backlash for Calling Oldest Son Dezi Her ‘Favorite’

Jaime Pressly continues to stand by her remarks about having a favorite child.

After the Mom star, 42, posted an Instagram sharing that her oldest son, Dezi James, 12, is her “favorite” of her three children, her statement quickly garnered some criticism.

However, during her appearance on The Talk Tuesday, Pressly set the record straight, explaining that she was “just being honest.”

“I mean, look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys, but the two little ones are twins and they’re turning two tomorrow, so the 12-year-old is my favorite,” she answered.

“All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons. But when it comes to, like, traveling on a plane, 12-year-old, my favorite. When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself, [the twins] don’t even know how to say ‘shirt,’ ” she said as the audience laughed.

While Pressly admitted to playing favorites, she continued that she has nothing but love for her other two sons, 2-year-old twins Leo and Lenon, who she shares with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

“He’s my favorite for many reasons, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t genuinely love all three of my boys,” she said. “So, all the parents need to relax.”

Pressly’s Instagram photo from earlier this month showed her and Dezi, the only child Pressly shares with ex Eric Cubichem, cuddling up at a restaurant.

“Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That’s right I said it,” she wrote. “I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me.”

“Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together,” she continued, adding the sweet hashtags “#firstborn” and “#iloveyou.”

Pressly, who welcomed her first child on Mother’s Day back in 2007, is no stranger to praising him online.

“Happy 12th #birthday Dezi!” she wrote back in May, alongside a photo of him holding his siblings in his arms. “You’re the best big brother ever and you make your mama very proud! I luv you to the moon and back!”

In another post commemorating Mother’s Day this year, the My Name Is Earl alum looked back on her oldest son’s birth as “the greatest day of my life.”