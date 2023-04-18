Jaime Pressly Enjoys Playing Hooky for a Zoo Outing with Twin Sons Leo and Lenon in Rare Photos

Jaime Pressly is making some sweet memories with her twin boys.

On Saturday, the actress, 45, shared photos from a zoo outing with her 5½-year-old twins, Leo and Lenon, where the two stayed close to mom as they explored the different exhibits.

"Sometimes you just gotta play hooky from school and go to the zoo. #lovemyboys #doubletrouble #twins #mamas #boys," she captioned the set of photos.

Pressly shares Leo and Lenon with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi, 50, and is also mom to son Dezi James, 16, with ex Eric Cubiche.

The Mom actress last shared a glimpse at all three of her boys on Instagram during the holidays. Sharing a photo where Dezi hugged his little brothers, with one on each side of him, she wrote, "Merry Christmas everybody! May your day be merry and bright! Love, Jaime and the boys❤️."

In September, the mom of three shared a special milestone as her twins celebrated their first day of school.

"First day of school and my boys were half naked and wet in the first 5 minutes. Good luck to their teachers. God bless them all🤦‍♀️😂," she wrote.