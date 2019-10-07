Jaime Pressly Admits Her Oldest Son Dezi, 12, Is Her 'Favorite' Kid: 'That's Right I Said It'

Jaime Pressly loves all her children equally — but her oldest son certainly stands out.

The mother of three, 42, posted a sweet photo over the weekend that showed her and Dezi James, 12, cuddling up at a restaurant.

“Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That’s right I said it,” she wrote, going on to explain that although she has “a favorite son,” she loves “all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me.”

“Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together,” she continued, adding the sweet hashtags “#firstborn” and “#iloveyou.”

Dezi is Pressly’s only child with ex Eric Cubiche. The Mom actress also shares twins Leo and Lenon, who turn 2 next week, with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Rani! Gunner! Soraya! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October

Pressly, who welcomed her first child on Mother’s Day back in 2007, is no stranger to praising him online.

“Happy 12th #birthday Dezi!” she wrote back in May, alongside a photo of him holding his siblings in his arms. “You’re the best big brother ever and you make your mama very proud! I luv you to the moon and back!”

Image zoom Jaime Pressly (R) and son Dezi Jaime Pressly/Instagram

In another post commemorating Mother’s Day this year, the My Name Is Earl alum looked back on her oldest son’s birth as “the greatest day of my life.”

Still, while Dezi and Pressly share a special bond, all her sons hold a special place in her heart. “My 3 favorite humans on the planet,” she captioned a photo of her boys earlier this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Jaime Pressly Welcomes Sons Leo and Lenon

Opening up about what it’s like having two young children running around, Pressly recently told Extra‘s Billy Bush, “they are a lot of work.”

“It’s not like it was when I had Dezi. With Dezi, I was [29] years old [when I had him],” she added, going on to explain the stories behind her twins’ names.

“Their father and I are both Leos, and when I was pregnant with them, [Leo] literally jumped up and down the entire time with excitement and I’m like, ‘He’s like a Leo,’ ” Pressly said. “And Lenon stayed almost in the fetal position the entire time, hugging my rib cage, which was pleasant.”

“He was the lover the whole time and he was the crazy one, Leo,” she added. “And they’re the same way today.”