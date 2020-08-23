Jaime King Reflects on Being a Working Mom: 'I Know My Boys Will Look Back and Be Proud'

Jaime King is opening up about being a working mom.

On Saturday, the actress, 41, explained what it's like to part ways with her children to head to a job. King is mom to sons Leo Thames, 5, and James Knight, 6½, whom she shares with estranged husband Kyle Newman.

"It’s the hardest thing in the world to say goodbye as a working mother," she wrote alongside a trio of photos on Instagram, showing herself sweetly hugging her kids farewell.

"One day, I know my boys will look back and be proud. It’s all for you," continued King. "There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect and give you the best life filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always. ❤️"

"HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY Leo Thames❣️Brave as a lion. Flows like a river. We are so blessed to have you here on this planet our beautiful, tender, fearless boy," she wrote at the time. "When I think of your essence let me quote from your favorite musical Hamilton. 'Hey yo, I'm just like my country I'm young, scrappy and hungry And I'm not throwin' away my shot / It's time to take a shot.'"

"I love you more than anything that has ever existed. Always yours- Mama ❤️," she concluded.

On May 18, King filed for divorce from Barely Lethal director Newman, 44, after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order which was dismissed at the end of June.

A source close to King told PEOPLE in May that while she was separated from her children, she was staying strong with support from loved ones. "It's been a difficult time, but she's leaning on friends," the insider said about the Hart of Dixie alum. "She's been doing a lot of yoga and meditation."

King has been candid in the past about her dedication to her children, including embracing James' decisions to wear whatever clothes he likes and Leo's heart condition. She told PEOPLE Now last year that she first found out her younger child had something called transposition of the great arteries, "which is a very serious heart defect," while she was 33 weeks pregnant.

King also revealed that Jimmy Kimmel, who has been through a similar journey with his now-3-year-old son William "Billy" John, inspired her to be more open about Leo's story after the comedian's tearful address about his son’s congenital heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.