Jaime King's Son, 5, Really Wants to Marry Cardi B: 'I Love You'

Jaime King‘s son has a crush on a certain star, and he doesn’t care who knows it!

On Tuesday, the Hart of Dixie alum, 39, posted an adorable video in which she asks 5-year-old James Knight, “What do you want to say to Cardi B?”

“I love you,” James exclaims.

“What else do you want to say?” King follows up.

“I want to marry you,” James declares about the “I Like It” rapper — who, unfortunately for the little boy, is already taken by husband Offset, with whom she shares 4-month-old Kulture Kiari.

“You want to marry her? Everybody does,” King replies.

“A love message to James Knight’s queen @iamcardib,” King captioned the video. “and he keeps asking for a play date #forealtho.”

She noted that the hip shades that James is rocking “are Cardi B sunnies.”

In October, King shared a peek at James’ sweet birthday celebration. As he prepared to blow out his candles, James was asked, “You wanna say anything?”

“Um, I like the cake and I like the way how the world is,” he said.

“Happy Birthday to my boy with the most amazing heart. I love you more than anything,” King wrote alongside the Instagram video.

Back in May, King opened up about the unique way she is raising James and 3-year-old Leo Thames, her children with husband Kyle Newman.

“It’s really cool when your children get older and start to understand what you do,” she said. “My kids have always been raised on-set.”

“For them to watch the finished project is something that’s exciting to me because you want your kids to be proud of what it is that you do and understand what it is and how it helps people,” King continued. “We’re in a time where people really need entertainment, we need storytelling.”