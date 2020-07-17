Jaime King Celebrates Son's Fifth Birthday on Instagram - and Tags Estranged Husband Kyle Newman

"We are so blessed to have you here on this planet our beautiful, tender, fearless boy," Jaime King captioned Leo Thames' birthday tribute, in part

Jaime King is celebrating her younger child's birthday with a sweet message — and chocolate!

The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her son Leo Thames for his fifth birthday on Thursday, sharing a trio of photos that featured the birthday boy, his older brother James Knight, 6½, and King standing over a delicious-looking chocolate cake decorated with candles and reading, "Happy Birthday, Leo Thames!"

"HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY Leo Thames❣️ Brave as a lion. Flows like a river. We are so blessed to have you here on this planet our beautiful, tender, fearless boy," the mother of two, 41, began her caption. "When I think of your essence let me quote from your favorite musical Hamilton. 'Hey yo, I'm just like my country I'm young, scrappy and hungry And I'm not throwin' away my shot / It's time to take a shot.' "

"I love you more than anything that has ever existed. Always yours- Mama ❤️," she concluded.

While King's estranged husband Kyle Newman didn't appear in the post, she did tag him in the second photo, which showed King adding the final lit candle to Leo Thames' cake before he blew them out.

On May 18, King filed for divorce from director Newman, 44, after 12 years of marriage. The actress also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation, as well as a temporary restraining order which was dismissed at the end of June.

A source close to King told PEOPLE in May that while separated from her children, she was staying strong with support from loved ones.

"It's been a difficult time, but she's leaning on friends," the insider said about the Hart of Dixie alum. "She's been doing a lot of yoga and meditation."

King has been candid in the past about her dedication to her children, including embracing James' decisions to wear whatever clothes he likes and Leo's heart condition.

The Sin City actress told PEOPLE Now last year that she first found out her younger child had something called transposition of the great arteries, "which is a very serious heart defect," while she was 33 weeks pregnant.

King also revealed that Jimmy Kimmel, who has been through a similar journey with his now-3-year-old son William "Billy" John, inspired her to be more open about Leo's story after the comedian's tearful address about his son’s congenital heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.