Jaime King's Son Shares a Sweet Message on His Fifth Birthday: 'I Like the Way the World Is'

We could all take a cue from James Knight‘s positive outlook on life.

Jaime King‘s older son pulls on heartstrings everywhere in a clip the actress shared to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Before blowing out the glittery purple number “5” candle on his cake — meticulously designed to resemble Star Wars‘ most famous outlaw, Han Solo, frozen in carbonite from The Empire Strikes Back — James Knight, who rocked a whimsically decorated pink shirt, had a touching message to share when asked, “You wanna say anything?”

“Um … I like the cake and I like the way … how the world is,” he responded adorably as a little girl leaned in to whisper something in the birthday boy’s ear.

An excited James Knight then blew out his candle a little too early, and a second time after the room sang him “Happy Birthday.” Following the song, King, 39, leaned down to give her son a big kiss.

” ‘I like the [way] the world is.’ JAMES KNIGHT 😍🙏✨,” she captioned the video. “Happy Birthday to my boy with the most amazing heart. I love you more than anything 💚🦋❤️🌹💜👑”

A Star Wars cake was only the start of the Disney-powered birthday festivities.

Jaime King/Instagram

On Wednesday, King shared a photograph of Mickey Mouse (dressed in his Mickey’s Halloween Party best) giving James Knight and his little brother Leo Thames, 3, a big hug. Both boys flashed huge grins for the magical photo op.

“Celebrating the big 0-5 with Mickey! Love you James Knight with all my heart ❤️,” King captioned the adorable image.

In June, the Hart of Dixie alum and her older son walked the red carpet at the premiere of Incredibles 2, where James Knight donned a hot-pink dress with bows and flowers along the collar, finishing off his look with casual slip-on shoes that bore the likeness of Star Wars‘ beloved droid R2-D2.

“I love my baby SO MUCH!!! He chose my lipstick and dress with Annabelle Harron 😍,” King captioned a photo of the glowing pair on social media.

“To my beautiful husband, I love thee. The greatest creation has been our love made manifest in our children. 🌹#jamesknight #ifyoulikeitwearit #incredibles2 Premiere ✨✨✨”