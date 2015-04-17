Peek-a-Belly! Jaime King Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Gown

Jaime King‘s baby belly is a sheer thing.

The Hart of Dixie star — who’s expecting her second child — opted for a seafoam green gown to attend Burberry’s London in Los Angeles fashion show on Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And her evening ensemble gave everyone a good look at her burgeoning bump.

To go with her Burberry frock — which the mom-to-be wore under a shaggy coat — King, 35, tied her tresses up in a top knot and kept her makeup neutral except for her bold red lip.

Image zoom



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I just love sharing with you that being pregnant is a celebration of style and sensuality (even when you feel like you’re a narcoleptic and want to maybe punch someone and then throw up) #truthmama’s I love you all so much! And thank you to all the photographers who really care about capturing these magic moments,” the actress captioned a second look of her outfit from behind on Instagram.

King and her husband, Kyle Newman, are expecting a sibling for their 18-month-old son James Knight.

“Today he stuck his hand in my shirt and I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And then he put his hand all the way down to my belly and he goes, ‘Baby! Woahhhh,’ ” she told PEOPLE in March.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ because this kid has 10 words. The fact that he put that all together just blew my mind.”

This embed is invalid