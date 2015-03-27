"I know what to expect, but yet I'm still enjoying it and it's still deeply profound," the actress tells PEOPLE

Jaime King on Second Pregnancy: 'It's Just as Sacred' This Time

Jaime King is “pretty far along” into her second pregnancy, but she isn’t slowing down anytime soon thanks to her son, James Knight.

“It’s interesting because since I have a 17-month-old, so much of my energy and time and love is extended to him,” the Hart of Dixie star, 35, told PEOPLE at Just Jared’s Throwback Thursday Party presented by Monster High at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California.

“My first pregnancy was like, ‘Oh, every moment is so sacred,’ and it’s just as sacred [this time], but it’s like, I can’t forget that I have this child that’s discovering new things and saying new words every day,” said King, who recently posed topless in photos she shared on Instagram recently.

In fact, this second time around, King isn’t “worried about every tiny little thing,” she says. “I know what to expect, but yet I’m still enjoying it and it’s still deeply profound.”

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online



Even though James isn’t even 2, he’s starting to realize that he’s going to be a big brother.

“It was the weirdest thing,” said King. “Today he stuck his hand in my shirt and I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And then he put his hand all the way down to my belly and he goes, ‘Baby! Woahhhh.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ because this kid has 10 words. The fact that he put that all together just blew my mind.”

Aside from expanding his vocabulary, James is reaching more milestones of his own.

“He’s really into the moon,” she says. “We take him outside a lot at night and he just stares at the moon and goes, ‘Moon, moon, moon, moon, moon.’ ”

Aside from astronomical interests, the tiny tot is also dabbling in cooking.

“His godmother (Jessica Alba) got him this really cute kitchen, so he thinks he’s a chef. He walks around with a lot of utensils and things like that and those are the little milestones that are fun,” King explains. (And King has already selected a godmother for her second child: Taylor Swift!)

To balance being a mom, actress and working on a “really cool collaboration with RH Baby & Child and Cricket’s Circle,” King opts for basic comforts on her downtime. “I’m really into laying in bed and watching a lot of TV, but I mean who isn’t into that — even when they’re not pregnant?”