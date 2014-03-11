Jaime King Shows Off Her Mini Stylist - Son James Knight!
The 'Hart of Dixie' star shares an adorable photo of her little guy zipped up in her Dior garment bag on Instagram.
When most stars get ready for an event, they have a team of hairstylists, makeup artists and wardrobe stylists at the ready. But for new mom Jaime King, her glam squad includes a special mini member — 5-month-old son James Knight.
“Wonder what momma is wearing tonight,” wrote the actress on Feb. 28 to caption the cutest photo of her little guy half zipped up in a Dior garment bag, before heading out to the pre-Oscars Women In Film party.
Courtesy Jaime King; Inset: Jeff Vespa/Getty
We can’t believe how big James has gotten. Seriously, we can’t stop staring at his gorgeous eyes, chubby cheeks and perfectly tousled baby hair.
And in case you’re wondering (we sure were!), King wore a beautifully tailored wool and silk navy jacket and bright printed shorts from Christian Dior‘s spring 2014 collection. She also paired them with Giuseppe Zanotti‘s fun safety pin black and white heels.
Want more James cuteness? Check out this adorable video his mom posted of him laughing on Saturday.
— Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
