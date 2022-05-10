Jae Suh Park Tells How SoFi Stadium's Sensory Rooms Are a Game-Changer for People on the Spectrum: 'You're Included'

"It's not just good for the people who need it, it's good for everyone. It makes people kinder," the actress, who shares 9-year-old daughter Ruby with husband Randall Park, tells PEOPLE

Whether you're a fan of sports, music, or just culture in general, everyone's invited to the SoFi Stadium — and they mean everyone.

That's because the state-of-the-art complex at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif., proudly comes equipped with not one but three Sensory Rooms specially designed for people with invisible disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder.

KultureCity board member and actress Jae Suh Park tells PEOPLE all about how the nonprofit helped create a safe space for people with sensory needs at SoFi Stadium and the accompanying YouTube Theater.

"This was more about making the world around you very supporting of your sensory needs, providing things such as earphones or fidget toys, things that will just make your experience more 'normal' or more fun," she says. "You can enjoy music shows, or go to a game, or go to the bathroom."

"That was a big thing for my daughter, she is on the spectrum and she has a lot of sensory needs. For a really long time, she couldn't go to a public bathroom because of the echoes and the dryers," Jae, 38, explains.

The Never Have I Ever actress shares 9½-year-old daughter Ruby with fellow actor Randall Park, making their inclusive work with KultureCity particularly close to their hearts. The nonprofit provides training, sensory bags, social stories, and physical spaces for venues to be able to welcome people of all kinds across the country.

SoFi Stadium Credit: Jeff Lewis/SoFi Stadium

"With KultureCity, being able to go to the zoo, going to concerts, going to places that other kids go to, that creates that inclusion already: you're involved, you're included, you're a friend," says Jae.

"I am so proud to be a part of KultureCity. Our mission of spreading awareness and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities is something that I believe enriches all of our lives," Randall, 48, shares with PEOPLE. "Inclusivity benefits everyone!"

SoFi's sensory rooms are regularly cleaned by trained attendants and come equipped with toys, beanbag chairs, and other activities to calm the senses. All three rooms are currently open and are operated by guest services and run on 15-minute intervals, as to provide opportunities for multiple groups or families.

In addition to inclusive play spaces, Ruby — who turns 10 later this month — enjoys swings, trampolines, Disneyland (once she got acclimated with noise-canceling headphones), playgrounds, crafts, cooking, baking, art, swimming, and, of course, watching YouTube on the iPad.

"In a sense, she loves everything that all other typical kids do, just in a different way," the proud Mom tells PEOPLE.

SoFi Stadium Credit: Jeff Lewis/SoFi Stadium

However, stigmas surrounding people with sensory needs and other disabilities still remain.

"The Good Doctor was originally a Korean show, so my parents are familiar with it. So when I first told them that Ruby was autistic, they were like, 'Oh, you know, they can be doctors now … it's on that show,'" Jae recalls. "So there is representation and it is happening, but there is still that stigma."

KultureCity COO Uma Srivastava echoes the Friends from College star's sentiment, especially during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"A lot of Asians have a lot of stigmas when it comes to sensory needs. It now takes people like Jae and Randall in power to talk about it, to bust that bubble, and break that myth," Srivastava tells PEOPLE.

So Fi Stadium Credit: Jeff Lewis/SoFi Stadium

"Sensory needs are here, there's nothing wrong about them, there's nothing bad. We should actually treat them with the same kindness as the person next to us," she adds.

"There's so many great organizations and so many great people who are saying, 'No, we want this world to be inclusive.' Because it's not just good for the people who need it, it's good for everyone," notes Jae.