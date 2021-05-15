Meet Ryder Rhett! Jaden Hamilton Welcomes a Baby Boy with Girlfriend Lilyan Cole

Jaden Hamilton is a dad!

PEOPLE exclusively announces the birth of the "Bad Spot" singer and his girlfriend Lilyan Cole's first child Ryder Rhett Hamilton. Their son was born at 12:58 a.m. on Friday in Nashville.

Baby Ryder weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 18 inches long.

"We're so excited for our baby boy to finally be here! We love you so much Ryder, you've changed our lives for the better!" the couple tells PEOPLE.

hamilton Credit: courtesy Jaden Hamilton

In December, Hamilton and Cole announced they were expecting. At the time, Hamilton wrote on Instagram that it had "been tough keepin this quiet, and it's so crazy to say, but we're gonna be parents!"

"Can't wait to meet you little one, thanks for making 2020 worth it ❤️," he concluded the post.

In a post of her own, Cole said: "Gods not only blessed me with Jaden this year ❤️."

"The love we have for this little bean already is indescribable. The sickness, the aches, the cravings, and the kicks are beyond worth it," the model continued. "I'm ecstatic to bring y'all along on this journey with us! We're so ready to meet this bean ❤️."

hamilton Credit: courtesy Jaden Hamilton

Cole added, "Jaden, I just want to thank you for blessing me with not just you but an extension of you. I love you beyond words and I'm so happy you're the one God chose for me. This will be a wild ride but I know you'll be such an amazing daddy. I hope the baby has the same eyes as you that give me butterflies every time you look at me. Thank you for giving me the best gift this year. I love you always."

In January, the couple posted a video on YouTube to reveal the sex of their baby on the way, smashing a guitar to reveal pink dust inside. "Can't wait to meet our little princess 👑" Jaden wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, just a few weeks later, an ultrasound revealed that their baby was a boy.

"I reckon Gods got a sense of humor too, we were told we were having a girl for months, come to find out ITS A BOY‼️ can't wait to meet my little buddy!" Hamilton wrote, posting a photo of the ultrasound.