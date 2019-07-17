Jade Tolbert Defends Slamming Troll Who Asked If Her Daughter Had Autism: 'It Does Affect Me'

Image zoom Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert held nothing back in defending her young daughter from social media trolls, and the reality star is standing by her decision to do so.

The Bachelor alum, 32, made headlines last week after she blasted an Instagram user who directed messaged her to tell her her daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who turns 2 in August, seemed to be showing signs of autism.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside husband Tanner, 32, Tolbert, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, said her hormones and protective mood “fueled [her] fire” in choosing to speak out.

“Somebody called out my daughter because she wasn’t speaking in these videos enough for them, and it really had nothing to do with whether she’s autistic or on the spectrum or not, or children who are, because I think all children are perfectly fine, whichever way they are,” she said.

“But it was just the etiquette. You would never say something that harsh that would hurt a person’s feelings or judge a child like that in public,” she continued. “So why would you come to somebody and put it in a DM where you know I could possibly read it? It does affect me as a parent.”

Husband Tanner chimed in to support his wife, telling ET, “If you won’t say something face to face to somebody, don’t say it online. That’s just a common rule of thumb.”

While Tolbert said she’s no stranger to rude social media comments this instance, in particular, wore her “thin.”

“I don’t know if I was just trying to make an example out of somebody, or I just woke up on the wrong side of the bed that morning,” she joked.

Tolbert criticized the user on her Instagram Story Thursday, writing that she believed there should be “some sort of internet etiquette … you don’t get to go rogue because you’re behind a keyboard.”

Meanwhile, the couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, are just weeks away from welcoming a baby boy next month.

Despite their excitement, the newborn’s arrival does throw a wrench in their plans to attend the wedding of pals and fellow Bachelor Nation members Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who are set to tie the knot within a day of Tolbert’s due date.

“If he comes on the due date, unfortunately, we will not be able to make it,” Tanner said. “If he does come early and things are healthy and well, then he’ll have a chance to make a last-minute flight [from California to Rhode Island].”

Tanner was set to officiate the wedding, while Jade was to be a bridesmaid and Emmy a flower girl.

The couple also teased the possibility of a third baby, with Tolbert explaining that while she thought she’d be done having kids early on in her pregnancy, she’s since changed her mind.

“Now that he’s getting close to being here and I’m just thinking about it, and my hormones are kicking in more, I’m like, ‘Let’s just have another one too! Why not?’” she said.