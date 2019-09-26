Jade & Tanner Tolbert Pose for a Family Portrait in the Closet Where They Welcomed Baby Brooks

It’s been less than two months since Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their son Brooks, but the little one’s dramatic arrival won’t soon be forgotten.

“We’ll always have a good story,” says Tanner. “It’s definitely something to tell him when he’s older!”

Tanner and a then-pregnant Jade were at their San Juan Capistrano, Calif. home when she went into labor. Her contractions progressed so quickly that Jade, with the help of paramedics and family—including Tanner—gave birth in her walk-in closet.

“Every time I get dressed I think about it,” says Tanner with a laugh. The couple, wed since 2016, (their daughter Emmy is 2) also commemorated the occasion with a framed photo of the delivery that Tanner snapped moments after Brooks was born.

The joyful occasion was certainly a unique way to christen the couple’s brand-new closet, finished just weeks before Jade gave birth.

“We thought, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be all ruined,’” recalls Tanner. “But it wasn’t. We just ruined a lot of towels!”

Now, Jade and Tanner, both 32, are happily settling into the “cool California” abode they’ve lived in since January. The couple worked with Caitlin Wright and Hannah Rodriguez of Realm Design Co. to create the modern-chic home where they’ll raise their children.

“The designers understood our personal style,” says Jade. “It embodies us as a couple and as a family.”

As for the baby with the most dramatic delivery ever?

“He’s super sweet,” says Jade of Brooks. “We call him an old soul. And Emmy has done really well with the transition. She loves him a lot!”