Jade Roper Tolbert Slams Commenter Who Called Her Daughter Emmy, 2, an 'Idiot'

Jade Roper Tolbert is fed up with the internet haters.

On Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, clapped back at an Instagram user who called her 2-year-old daughter, Emerson “Emmy” Avery, a “f—ing idiot.”

The mom — who also shares son Brooks Easton, 7 months, with husband Tanner Tolbert— posted screenshots of the nasty messages she received on her Instagram Story after she had shared a clip of Emmy as a flower girl.

“Wrong,” she wrote. “I think you meant she’s f—ing brilliant, smart, curious, joyful, loving, hilarious, warm, caring, brave, happy, radiant, beautiful, adventurous, perfect in her own way.”

Jade — who wrote that she blocks out “every single” inappropriate social media user, adding, “I’d protect Emmy til the end of the earth” — continued on to say that she’s “so sick” of receiving hateful messages.

“There’s a lot of hurt in this world, but love is still the answer,” she said. “Feel for people who feel the need to say these things, especially about a child.”

Taking the high road, Jade added: “Sending them healing and love today.”

The Tolberts’ son Brooks was born on July 29 during what Jade described as “one of the scariest moments of my life.”

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo that showed her cuddling the newborn as paramedics and family members surrounded her. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

Jade later told PEOPLE that the experience was “wild,” while Tanner, 32, added that they weren’t “shocked that [Brooks] came early,” they “were shocked that he came so fast.”

“Because it was such a fast labor and my body went through so much in such little time, my recovery has been a little bit harder than it was with Emmy, but we’re just relaxing and just bonding with our baby,” Jade said at the time.

Ultimately, “I’m really grateful,” she added. “I mentally kind of lost it at one point. But luckily, I had a really great team behind me. They were my strength in the moment. And it just feels so right to have our son here. It feels like he’s been a part of our family forever.”