Jade Roper Tolbert Shares Emotional Videos from Right After Baby Was Born in Her Closet  

Jade Roper Tolbert is giving her followers an inside look at the moments that came right after she unexpectedly welcomed her second child in her own closet last week.

On Friday, Jade, 32, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from the day she gave birth to her and husband Tanner Tolbert‘s first son, which occurred on the floor of her bedroom closet when she was unable to get to the hospital in time.

In the post, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared two photos, the first showed her sweetly holding her newborn in the closet, while the second photo featured Jade lying in the hospital bed holding the baby, joined by Tanner and the paramedic who helped her deliver.

In addition to the photos, Jade shared two videos that were taken right after her dramatic birth, where she was emotional upon learning that her son — whom she named Brooks three days later — was completely healthy.

“You did it,” Tanner, 32, is heard saying in the background of the video, as Jade kneels on the ground with their baby in her arms, beginning to get emotional.

“He’s okay?” Jade asks while breathing loudly and beginning to cry. However, her husband quickly calms her, saying, “He’s good, that was fast.”

After Jade confirms to Tanner she is okay, Tanner tells her “that was amazing, honey,” before thanking the paramedics surrounding her for helping her deliver.

“Just in the knick of time,” Tanner jokingly says in the second Instagram video, as Jade holds Brooks while crying with relief.

In the post’s caption, Jade noted that she also explained her birth story on the latest episode of “Mommies Tell All,” her podcast with Bachelor alum Carly Waddell.

“I sat down with Carly a couple days ago and opened up to her about the details of the night and how it exactly came to be that Brooks was born in our closet,” Jade wrote. “❤️My biggest gratitudes to Tanner, my mom, my mother-in-law, Laguna Beach OBGYN and Midwifery, the nurses at Mission Hospital and of course the Orange County Fire Authority Paramedics who all helped me through this labor, delivery and recovery.❤️”

Speaking to PEOPLE several days after Brooks’ birth, Jade and Tanner (whose daughter Emmy is almost 2) explained the circumstances that led to Jade giving birth in her bedroom closet.

“Her water actually broke at 9:16pm, as we were actually watching The Bachelorette,” Tanner told PEOPLE.

“I had been having Braxton Hicks contractions so I felt like the baby was coming soon, so much so that my mom came from Nebraska early,” recalled Jade.

Tanner added, “We weren’t shocked that he came early, but we were shocked that he came so fast.”

“I thought I was going to get in the bath and then we’d go,” said Jade. “We were waiting for Tanner’s mom because she was coming to watch Emerson. But then I got out of the tub and my contractions were so intense I couldn’t even keep on top of them.

“I started pacing in the bathroom and found myself in the closet trying to think about getting clothes on,” she added. “Then I yelled for Tanner and I was like, ‘Tanner it’s happening now!’ He came in and tried to get me dressed. He put me in a T-shirt and his gym shorts. I was just in a pain and labor fog.”

Tanner rushed to her side in the hopes of getting her to the hospital. “My whole mindset was I’ll carry her if I need to but we need to get to the car so we can drive,” the now-father of two said.

Then, “Tanner’s mom came in the room,” said Jade. “I was screaming and I was terrified. Then I told Tanner to call 911.”

Within minutes, “the baby was crowning,” Tanner recalled. “The dispatch lady told me to get some towels and to go down and catch the baby if it happens. I looked down and there was a full head of hair. He was as crowned as crowned gets! So, the lady on the phone told Jade to not push until the ambulance arrived.”

Meanwhile Jade, “was bent over a bench on my knees, holding the baby in,” she said. “Tanner’s mom had a towel and her hand on top of my hand and Tanner is behind her with another towel ready to catch the baby.”

Once the ambulance arrived, it took one push before baby boy Tolbert had made his entrance at 10:31pm, just over an hour since contractions began. The little boy was born weighing 7 lbs, 9 oz. and is 20 inches long.

“One of the main paramedics caught the baby and I cut the cord right there in our closet,” said Tanner. “But we didn’t waste a lot of time because we wanted to get mom and baby on the gurney to the hospital.”

Luckily, the baby was fine, “but in the moment I was freaked out,” said Jade. “We weren’t prepared for a home birth!”

“I’m really grateful,” said Jade. “I mentally kind of lost it at one point. But luckily, I had a really great team behind me. They were my strength in the moment. And it just feels so right to have our son here. It feels like he’s been a part of our family forever.”