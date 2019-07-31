Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She Gave Birth in Her Closet: 'One of the Scariest Moments of My Life'

Jade Roper Tolbert is opening up about the shocking and terrifying way she welcomed her baby boy into the world.

On Tuesday, just hours after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Jade, 31, and her husband Tanner Tolbert, 32, are now parents of two — Jade shared on Instagram that she had “accidentally” given birth to her son in her closet at home.

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Jade wrote alongside a photo, which shows her cuddling the newborn as paramedics and members of her family surrounded her.

“I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

Jade explained that her water broke and about 75 minutes later, she found herself giving birth “while clutching a bench in our closet.”

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby,” she wrote.

She admitted she wanted to share “the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first” but sharing the more raw moment “felt right.”

“So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to old in my arms.”

Tanner sweetly responded to the post writing, “You. Are. Amazing.”

The former reality stars, who fell in love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed their son on July 20. He was born weighing 7 lbs, 9 oz. and is 20 inches long.

Image zoom Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Couresy Jade Tolbert

“We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long,” Tanner told PEOPLE. “Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”

Jade and Tanner are also parents to daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who turns 2 on Aug. 17.

Much like their son’s arrival, the road to baby number two wasn’t as easy as they had been expecting.

Image zoom Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Couresy Jade Tolbert

They revealed to PEOPLE that they tried for 10 months before conceiving their son, with the help of the Ava bracelet, which Jade, who is a paid sponsor, wore at night to track her fertile days. (The bracelet works by tracking five physiological signs in the body, including temperature, pulse rate and breathing rate to detect where a woman is in her cycle with 89 percent accuracy).”

Jade first announced her second baby on the way on Instagram in late January, sharing a pair of family photos taken on the beach in which the mom-to-be was holding up a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!” Jade wrote. “We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Tanner previously admitted that regardless of whether the spouses ended up having a boy or second girl, he hoped they’d welcome a son someday. “I want to at least have one [boy],” he told PEOPLE. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”