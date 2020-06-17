Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert are already parents to son Brooks Easton, 10 months, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3 in August

Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Shows Off 17-Week Baby Bump: 'I'm Thinking This Is Our Last' Child

Jade Roper Tolbert is embracing her 17-week baby bump of her third — and apparently final — pregnancy.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Tanner Tolbert, shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday. In her caption, Jade, 33, said it is unlikely the couple will have any more kids together after baby No. 3 arrives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"17 weeks pregnant!" Jade wrote. "Haven't been good at doing these little bump-dates, but hopefully I'll have more energy soon to take cute pics!"

The former reality star continued in her post, "I'm thinking this is our last baby, so wanting to soak up every moment (laughing at myself when I say this cuz our kids keep us crazy busy lol) and document everything since it'll be the last of the firsts."

"My nausea only revisits me at night now, and the mornings are my favorite because little baby likes to make a bigger appearance and I can feel some tiny flutters!" Jade added. "Also, please don't mind the mess! 🙈 We are packing to go see family in Oregon! Wish us luck on a 1,000 mile drive with two tikes! 💗."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Paul Archuleta/Getty

Jade and Tanner — who already share son Brooks Easton, 10 months, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, who turns 3 in August — announced they were expecting their third child on May 18.

That same day, the couple revealed in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy had been in the works, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears. "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

"Yes, this was a big surprise," added the third-time mother-to-be.

Image zoom Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert's pregnancy announcement Jade Roper Tolbert/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tanner Tolbert Says Baby No. 3 on the Way with Pregnant Wife Jade Was "Very Much an Accident"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight later in May, the couple shared that Jade's initial response after finding out she was pregnant for the third time was to blame Tanner.

"Jade just came down one night ... and she just throws the test down on the table and goes, 'Tanner,' " he recalled to ET.

"I just slapped it on the table," added Jade. "I saw [the positive test] and I was like, 'You mother effer.' I slapped it down on the table and he was just so shocked."