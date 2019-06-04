See the Exact Moment Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Find Out They're Expecting a Baby Boy

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert are seeing blue!

Back in March, the reality star couple — who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise — revealed on Instagram they’re expecting a baby boy.

Now the second-time parents-to-be are sharing the exact moment they found out the happy news on their new digital series What Now?

In a clip from the finale shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the couple head to Skydive Perris with a group of their best friends, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon — who kept the sex of the baby a secret for two weeks — for a surprise “gender reveal” party.

With their daughter Emmy (who turns 2 in August) in tow, Tanner and Jade, both 32, find out via a banner in the sky that they’re expecting a boy and share a sweet kiss as their friends spray them with silly string.

When the spouses first shared their happy baby news in January, Jade told PEOPLE that they’d be finding out the sex of their baby as soon as possible.

“Tanner is too impatient for it to be a surprise!” she explained with a laugh. “Tanner definitely would still love a boy, but now that we have Emmy, he loves being a girl dad.”

Months earlier, when the couple first shared that they were trying to get pregnant again, Tanner revealed that regardless of whether they ended up having a boy or a girl, he hoped they would welcome a son someday.

“I want to at least have one [son],” Tanner told PEOPLE last April. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”

The Tolberts revealed Jade’s pregnancy on Instagram in January, with a sweet set of snapshots taken on the beach and featuring their adorable toddler Emmy.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!” Jade captioned her post. “We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

The finale episode of What Now will be available on KineticTV’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday.