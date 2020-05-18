Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Expecting Third Child: 'Here We Grow Again'

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are expanding their family again!

The Bachelor in Paradise married couple — who are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Emerson Avery and 9-month-old son Brooks Easton — have another baby on the way, they revealed Monday on Instagram.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!!" wrote Jade, 33, captioning a hilarious photo of herself and her kids sitting on a seemingly overwhelmed Tanner, as he lay on the floor while holding Jade's positive pregnancy test and ultrasound photos.

She went on to explain that she hadn't been on social media "much the past couple of months" because she was "dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she added. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!' #partyof5 #babynumber3."

Tanner, 33, later regrammed his wife's post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Oops we did it again!"

Jade and Tanner have been open about the ups and downs of parenting over the past few years, sharing their happy and more challenging moments with their followers on social media.

Tanner got flack back in August when he said on an episode of Nick Viall's podcast that his bond with his newborn son wasn't as strong as it was with his daughter — something that surprised him because when he first had a daughter, he "always thought I wanted a boy."

"Maybe it just takes time," he said. "I will love them equally, for different reasons, but I feel it right now more with Emmy and I don’t know why."

He later addressed the backlash on his wife's podcast Mommies Tell All, saying he was "hesitant" to express himself publicly but decided to speak his truth.

"I've gotten tons of messages from men and women saying their husbands or themselves have felt the same way and thank you, but I also got a lot of heat and shame from it as well," Tanner said, adding at the time that he was bonding at his "own pace."

In March, Tanner reflected back on his statements, writing on instagram that he's "glad" he voiced his experience because "it was the truth and that’s okay."

Caring for a newborn proved to be a jarring experience for Tanner, the reality star admitting that he let most of Brooks' parenting duties fall on his wife.

"Let me tell ya … babies are hard work, haha … A lot harder than I imagined (I was away at work during most of Emmys time as a newborn so in a way this is my first experience being around it 24/7)," he said. "So after he was born I found myself taking the easier route in parenthood, handling most of Emmys needs and letting Jade handle most of Brooks'."

Just last week, Tanner wrote a loving message to Jade for Mother's Day, alongside a photo of the two of them and Tanner's mother.