Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Invites Fans to Vote for Her Baby Boy's Moniker Using a Name Bracket

"Tanner and I have had some last-minute disagreements [about names]," Jade Roper Tolbert said on Monday

Tolbert baby No. 3 doesn't have a name just yet — and his parents are asking fans to vote!

Expectant mama Jade Roper Tolbert kicked off the baby name bracket on her Instagram Story Monday, explaining that she and husband Tanner Tolbert are employing the same technique they used for son Brooks Easton, now 13 months, in finding the perfect moniker for their son on the way.

"Tanner and I have had some last-minute disagreements, so we're trying to make sure that all the names that we both wanted — there's a couple that I like that he doesn't like, there's a couple that he likes that I don't like — are on the bracket," said Jade, 33.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum (who also shares daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3, with Tanner, 33) explained that the "sweet 16" list of names would be whittled down over the course of the next several weeks, with Jade posting a face-off between two different names "every couple days."

"It's 12 weeks until my 40 weeks and both of my other [pregnancies] didn't last 40 weeks, so I want to make sure that the bracket is completed before the baby gets here," she said.

The 16 names on the bracket include Westley, James, Callum, Forrest, Baker, Connor, Jack, Atticus and Rivers. The first round, posted Monday, sees Reed facing off against Cohen. (As of Tuesday afternoon, Reed has a huge lead, at 66 percent versus 34 percent for Cohen.)

"Some of the names are repeaters from last year, if you guys were here following and participating in the name bracket, because they were favorites ... but we also tried to find some unique and different names that we really liked to add in," Jade told her viewers. "So I hope you guys enjoy it — I hope this is fun!"

Previous name options that didn't make this year's list? Theo, Hayes, Rafe, Tripp, Landon, Casen, Beckett, Anthony, Carter, Lucas and Holden, the mom-to-be shared in a later Instagram Story.

Jade and Tanner announced they were expecting their third child in May, sharing a hilarious photo of the mom-to-be and her kids sitting on top of the facedown dad-to-be — who seemed a little overwhelmed as he held up a strip of ultrasound photos and a positive pregnancy test.

That same day, the couple revealed in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.