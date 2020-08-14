Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Able to 'Choose Happiness' Now After 'Tough Times' Since Son's Birth

"Last year was really hard for me and I was stressed and I wasn't really capable of finding happiness," Jade Roper Tolbert said on her podcast Wednesday

Jade Roper Tolbert is celebrating a big win in her mental health.

The soon-to-be mother of three opened up on Wednesday about her newfound "ability to choose happiness" on her Mommies Tell All podcast, revealing to co-host and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell that she initially had some "tough times" after the birth of her second child Brooks Easton, now 1.

"Last year was really hard for me and I was stressed and I wasn't really capable of finding happiness or even really wanting to choose happiness," said Jade, 33, going on to share that she "had a really hard" experience during "the first eight months" of Brooks' life.

"And I don't know if it is pregnancy hormones or what it is, but I do have just a lot more peace but [also a] willingness to choose it," added the former reality star, who's expecting her third child with husband Tanner Tolbert.

Jade told Waddell, 34, that she "was dwelling" on more things before, and "was that person that felt like I deserved the stress and deserved the hard, tough times."

"Now I just feel like I'm able to let go of things or put them aside," she said.

While her life "is still hard in certain ways" and she still has "hard days," Jade explained that she's "able to overall just feel happier" and "in a much better place" now mentally.

"I also know it's because of choices, too," she went on. "Some of it was not choices — some of it is just circumstance and things I went through — but now I feel like I've just done some healing and I'm able to just feel like I can choose happiness."

Jade has been open in the past about her struggles both on the road to motherhood (including a chemical pregnancy and previous miscarriage) and in parenting, from body changes to handling mom shamers online.

Last month, she posted a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump on Instagram and gave an update on how she's holding up as she and Tolbert, 33, await their second son's arrival. (The couple are also parents to daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, who turns 3 on Monday.)

"21 weeks tomorrow!" The Bachelor alum wrote. "Starting to see baby's little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach! 😍😍😍."