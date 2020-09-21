Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Shows Off Her Bump in Angel-Themed Maternity Shoot for 'Last Baby'

"I wanted to celebrate my body for all the amazing things it's done … of growing and loving and nurturing my babies," wrote Jade Roper Tolbert

Jade Roper Tolbert is committing her pregnancy to memory in the most angelic way.

The mom-to-be, 33, and her husband, fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert, are gearing up to welcome their third child together. And to mark the fact that their son on the way is their "last baby," Jade donned a pair of angel wings over the weekend for a heavenly photo shoot.

"Felt like an angel mother goddess yesterday thanks to @tiffanyallenphotography and @leahmariacouture and this beautiful baby growing inside of me. ❤️ Can't wait to see the photos!" Jade wrote in the caption of her behind-the-scenes video.

She added, "This is (probably, most likely, trying to convince myself) our last baby, and I wanted to celebrate my body for all the amazing things it's done these past 4 years of growing and loving and nurturing my babies."

Late last month, Jade invited fans to chime in on the moniker that she and Tanner, 33, will choose for their son on the way, posting a name bracket for her Instagram followers to use for voting.

A week later, the former Bachelor contestant answered fan questions on her Instagram Story, including one inquiry about what names she has considered for a potential second daughter.

While she didn't divulge the name they would have used had their baby been a girl, Jade did tease that her husband might be having a vasectomy. (In May, the couple revealed that baby No. 3 was "very much an accident.")

"We have a name we are both super attached to (for no specific reason) that we love for a girl!" she wrote. "We are saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids. (Although I'm pretty sure Tanner is going to get the snip-snip.)"

Jade and Tanner announced they were expecting their third child in May, sharing a hilarious photo of the mom-to-be and her kids sitting on top of the facedown dad-to-be — who seemed a little overwhelmed as he held up a strip of ultrasound photos and a positive pregnancy test.

That same day, the couple revealed in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy had been in the works, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears.