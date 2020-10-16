Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Shares 'Accurate Photo' of 'Mom Life': 'Raising My Babies'

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is currently expecting her third child — a baby boy — with husband Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper Tolbert is getting candid about motherhood.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mom on Wednesday when she posted an "accurate photo" of her household taken by husband Tanner Tolbert.

In the shot, Jade — who is currently expecting her third child, a baby boy, with Tanner, 33 — is clad in a tank top and her underwear as she holds 13-month-old son Brooks Easton in one arm and scrolls through her phone with her other hand. Her 3-year-old daughter, Emerson "Emmy" Avery, can be seen playing with a toy by her side.

Referencing a maternity shoot she recently shared with followers, Jade wrote on her Instagram, "In case you thought my pregnancy is just glamorous photos of me in angel wings 😉, here’s a more accurate photo of my everyday life, haha."

"At least one kid always attached to me, weird mom bun on top of my head, belly out because for some reason it feels better to me lol… what are pants anyway?" she continued. "Anyone else feel me? 🤪."

The former Bachelor contestant went on to say that she was "mad at Tanner for taking this picture of me when he first did, but I’ve actually grown to love it, because I want to be able to look back at what it was really like raising my babies. ❤️."

When a fan commented that her house looked "very clean," Jade quipped, "you can’t see all the toys on the floor on the other side of the couch haha. 🙈."

She also shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories with a "#MomLife" sticker.

The candid shot comes just days after Jade posed in an angel-themed maternity shoot to mark that her son on the way will be the family's "last baby."

"Felt like an angel mother goddess yesterday thanks to @tiffanyallenphotography and @leahmariacouture and this beautiful baby growing inside of me. ❤️ Can't wait to see the photos!" Jade wrote in the caption of her behind-the-scenes video.

She added, "This is (probably, most likely, trying to convince myself) our last baby, and I wanted to celebrate my body for all the amazing things it's done these past 4 years of growing and loving and nurturing my babies."

Jade and Tanner announced they were expecting again in May, sharing a hilarious photo of the mom-to-be and her kids sitting on top of the facedown dad-to-be — who seemed a little overwhelmed as he held up a strip of ultrasounds and a positive pregnancy test.

That same day, the couple revealed in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Stories that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy had been in the works, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears.