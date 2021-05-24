Jade Roper Tolbert revealed in 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage after her and husband Tanner Tolbert's 2015 stint on Bachelor in Paradise

Jade Roper Tolbert on 'Healing' After Past Miscarriage: 'I Think About That Baby All the Time'

Jade Roper Tolbert is opening up about moving forward after experiencing a pregnancy loss.

The reality star revealed in early 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage after she and now-husband Tanner Tolbert conceived during their season 2 stint on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. In August 2017, they welcomed daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery.

Then, Roper Tolbert experienced a chemical pregnancy before she later gave birth to her son Brooks Easton in July 2019.

Roper Tolbert, who welcomed son Reed Harrison in November, opened up in an Instagram Story Q&A with her followers about grieving after the miscarriage.

"I'm not sure you ever get over a miscarriage," she wrote on Sunday. "I've done some healing over time, but I think about that baby all the time, and still cry when talking about it. I think the hardest part is loving someone I never got to hold or lock eyes with."

Also on her Instagram Story, The Bachelor alum said she considers the possibility of having another baby "when I see tiny newborn photos of my babies like this," sharing a breastfeeding selfie.

Additionally, she says adoption is a potential route too: "[I] have always hat it on my heart."

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Roper Tolbert got candid about mental health and postpartum depression, saying she didn't know who to reach out to when she went to dark places as a new mom.

"It's okay not to be okay. We need to normalize the feelings that we feel postpartum," she said. "What you're feeling isn't something that's too big that you can't get help for it."