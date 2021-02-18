Jade Roper Tolbert Says She and Husband Schedule Sex Between Parenting 3 Kids: 'The Only Way'

Jade Roper Tolbert isn't opposed to penciling in some intimacy with her husband.

The 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum shares three children with Tanner Tolbert, 33, whom she married in January 2016: daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3, plus sons Brooks Easton, 18 months, and Reed Harrison, 3 months. In an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, the mom of three confirms that the couple needs to schedule sex.

"Honest answer, yup," she says. "With three tiny kids with three routines, we schedule right now (with openness to flexibility on it.) But it's really the only way we can make it a priority right now and even if it's weird at first cuz it kind of is, it's not once you get it into."

"Sorry for the TMI," adds Roper Tolbert, "but hopefully a lot of you can relate to this!"

Image zoom Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

The Bachelor Nation couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month by sharing loving Instagram tributes to one another while on a romantic staycation at Windansea Beach in San Diego, California.

"Once upon a time, two people fell in love; and then, their love grew, stretched and multiplied. 5 years and a family of 5, can you believe it @tanner.tolbert!?" Jade wrote on Instagram alongside some throwback photos from their wedding day and a selfie with their three children.

"We've created a life of companionship, fulfillment and love through the ups and downs of life, and I wouldn't and couldn't do it with anyone else," she added. "We've celebrated each other through the highs and have held on to each other in the lows. Thank you for teaching, inspiring and challenging me to be a better me, even when you drive me crazy. I think marriage is a commitment and a beautiful promise to be someone's best friend forever, and I'm so proud of us and the family we've created. Cheers to choosing each other and to the rest of our life together."

In his own post, Tolbert called his wife his "best friend" as he shared a photo of the couple in a romantic embrace from their staycation.