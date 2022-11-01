Jade Roper Tolbert's Family Halloween Costumes Were Super-Powered — See the Photo!

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert have done it again this Halloween!

The couple, known to be big fans of celebrating the spooky season with their kids — sons Reed Harrison, 23 months, Brooks Easton, 3, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 4 — dressed up as different superheroes for the holiday this year.

"Happy Halloween from Spidey and his amazing friends!" Jade captioned the family photo shared on Instagram Monday.

Jade dressed as Wonder Woman while Tanner went as Superman, with daughter Emmy standing in front of him striking a pose as Super Girl. Daughter Brooks stood on the other side of Jade, dressed as Spider-Man. Reed stood in front of Jade, leaning on his mom in his adorable Hulk costume.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May, the Bachelor in Paradise alums, both 35, opened up about their life at home with three kids and shared whether they saw a fourth child in their future.

Though Tanner said the couple is "officially outnumbered" by their kids, he admitted that adding one more baby is still a possibility.

"I like to think that there's one more baby out there," said Jade, while her husband chimed in, "The shop is getting close to closing time, anyways."

"We're in that 11th hour right now. We'll either be pregnant in a year or I'll be snipped in a year, probably," added Tanner, alluding to getting a vasectomy.

Jade Roper/Instagram

Last year, Jade opened up about how the couple makes time for one another amid their busy schedules.

During an Instagram Q+A session, the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed she and Tanner schedule a time to be intimate with each other as "life is crazy" as parents to three kids.

Asked if the couple still has an "intimacy schedule," Jade said, "Haha, yes we do still right now."

"Life is crazy and sometimes it just needs to be scheduled, because it's important to us to keep that connection and sometimes it only happens that way," she shared. "Tip: keep it flexible to be sensitive to each other's feelings and needs, too though. 💕"